NBA: Cavaliers finish strong to top Pelicans

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2), left, forward Lamar Stevens (8) and forward Kevin Love (0) celebrate a win as New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) walks off the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Brandon Goodwin scored a game-high 21 points and sparked a late 3-pointing shooting surge as the host Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night.

Jarrett Allen scored 16 points, Kevin Love added 15 points and 11 rebounds, Isaac Okoro scored 14 and Lamar Stevens had 11 for the Cavaliers, who scored 27 points during the final 9:02.

Devonte' Graham scored 20 points, Jaxson Hayes added 19, Jonas Valanciunas had 16 and Josh Hart 10 to lead the Pelicans, who lost their fourth straight game.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Both teams played without their leading scorers as the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram missed his fifth consecutive game because of a sprained ankle and the Cavaliers' Darius Garland sat out because of lower-back soreness.

The Pelicans led by nine points twice early in the fourth quarter before Cleveland started hitting 3-pointers.

Love made one, Goodwin made two, Okoro made one and Love added a jumper to tie the score at 86.

The score was tied twice more before Okoro made two free throws to give the Cavaliers a 92-90 lead with 50.2 seconds left.

Each team missed a shot, leaving the Pelicans a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, but Valanciunas missed a layup and Stevens made a free throw with 9.4 seconds left.

The score was tied three times in the third quarter before the Pelicans scored six consecutive points for a 59-53 lead.

Stevens scored four points to start a 7-0 run that gave the Cavaliers a one-point lead, but they went scoreless during the last 2:14 of the third quarter.

Gary Clark made a 3-pointer during a 7-0 New Orleans run that gave it a 66-60 lead at the end of the period.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's dunk gave New Orleans a 19-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Cavaliers took their first lead early in the second quarter before Hayes scored five points to help the Pelicans regain the lead, 34-32.

Cleveland tied the score twice before Graham's 3-pointer helped New Orleans take a 39-38 halftime lead.