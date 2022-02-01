Home  >  Sports

‘Post-Game’ podcast: Breaking down Nadal’s feat at the Australian Open

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2022 09:26 AM

Rafa Nadal broke a 3-way tie for most grand-slam titles when he won the 2022 Australian Open over the weekend. 

De La Salle University tennis head coach Roland Kraut breaks down the Spaniard’s victory over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final — Nadal’s 21st grand-slam championship, 1 more than long-time rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. 

Kraut wonders, too, whether the outcome in Melbourne would have been different had Djokovic played.

Listen to “Post-Game” on Spotify and the ABS-CBN News App and ABS-CBN News Radio Service app, which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store. 

Nadal poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy in Melbourne on January 31, 2022 after winning the Australian Open. Joel Carrett, AAP Image via Reuters
