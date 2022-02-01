Watch more on iWantTFC

Rafa Nadal broke a 3-way tie for most grand-slam titles when he won the 2022 Australian Open over the weekend.

De La Salle University tennis head coach Roland Kraut breaks down the Spaniard’s victory over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final — Nadal’s 21st grand-slam championship, 1 more than long-time rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Kraut wonders, too, whether the outcome in Melbourne would have been different had Djokovic played.

