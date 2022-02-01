Brooks on Pacio: He’s never fought anyone like me

Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks isn’t relenting in calling out ONE strawweight champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio.

The number 2-ranked strawweight contender immediately turned his attention to the Filipino superstar after beating the third-ranked Hiroba Minowa in ONE: Only the Brave over the weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Brooks did not mince his words during his interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson and continued to go off on the Team Lakay athlete in the post-event press conference.

“I think Josh knows why he should be afraid. He’s never fought a person like me inside the Circle,” the wrestler from Michigan said.

“I know that Joshua’s been watching me ever since I beat Lito. I think he’s been watching me ever since I was in the UFC. I think he should be worried. My toolbelt is a little bit heftier than his, for sure.”

The Mash Fight Team mainstay also dismissed notions of faking the groin shot in his match versus Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang to take five minutes of injury rest.

Adiwang said he felt Brooks exaggerated the pain, which Pacio seconded in another interview. With that claim, the Cordillera-based stable hopes Adiwang gets another shot at the American.

However, the 28-year-old wants his shot at the crown.

“Joshua, if he isn’t ready to fight me, then why be the champion? He should be ready to fight me. He should be ready right now,” Brooks said.

“I know Filipinos love Joshua Pacio and Lito Adiwang. They want to make excuses on how Lito got beat and stuff like that. Oh, the fake groin thing or whatever, but I beat Lito Adiwang at least seven to eight minutes out of that fight. He hit me like one time. I think it’s just a bunch of excuses.”

But while Pacio hasn’t revealed a preferred challenger, “The Monkey God” knows that the champion wants him, given the magnitude of this bout should they come to terms.

“They are hardcore MMA fans, so I can’t really stipulate any reason why Joshua wouldn’t want to fight me,” Brooks said.

“But I know Joshua wants to fight me. I know he wants me. I know he wants the smoke. Joshua Pacio, let's get it, baby.”