Boxing: Ancajas travels to Las Vegas ahead of title defense

Jerwin Ancajas battles Ryuichi Funai of Japan during their 12-round Super Flyweight IBF World Title fight in Stockton, California on May 4, 2019. Frederic J. Brown, AFP/file

IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and the rest of his team made their trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to begin the last phase of his training for his title defense this month.

Joining the trip are his manager-coach Joven Jimenez, junior featherweight Jeo Santisima and former boxer, now coach Michael Domingo.

Also joining is WBO intercontinental bantamweight champion Jonas Sultan, who recently arrived in the US to help Ancajas with his training for his title defense against Fernando Martinez of Argentina.

Sultan will serve as one of the main sparring mates of Ancajas.

Ancajas has been training in Los Angeles and is now reportedly at "93 percent" form, according to Jimenez.

Ancajas will make his first appearance in Las Vegas, known as the boxing capital in the world.

He was supposed to fight WBO champion Kazuto Ioka in Japan last New Year's Eve but it fell through due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

"Excited si Jerwin sa Vegas. Napaganda pa ang binigay ng panginoon na oportunidad," Jimenez told ABS-CBN News.