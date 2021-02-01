Suzara wants unified national league for volleyball

PNVF President Tats Suzara. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Newly-elected volleyball federation president Ramon "Tats" Suzara is eyeing a national league for the top teams in the country as part of their program to elevate the level of the sport in the country.

In an appearance on "Power and Play" with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala this weekend, Suzara explained that he wants to follow the pattern of other Southeast Asian countries who have just one unified national league.

"Following the FIVB structure and all other examples in other countries like Thailand, they have their own Thai League, there's only one national league," he said.

"In Indonesia, they have Proliga, which is one national league. So I want to have our very own national league, by the federation," he added.

This, he said, is part of the 10-point plan that he presented upon his election as the president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) last week.

At the moment, the Philippines has two major volleyball leagues -- the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), which turned professional last year, and the Philippine Superliga (PSL), which remains semi-pro.

Suzara used to be the president of the PSL, before the league board in July 2018 filed a complaint of "qualified theft" against him for releasing and using company funds for unauthorized purposes. Also named in the complaint was the PSL's former treasurer, Donaldo Caringal. Caringal was elected secretary-general of the PNVF last week.

Suzara said he will leave the formation of the national league up to the events council commission of the PNVF, which was among the many commissions created in the wake of the federation's formation. It also remains to be seen if this will mean the unification of the PVL and the PSL.

"Whether it's pro or semi-pro, but there's only one league," said Suzara. "So this is part of the unification, to have a national league, where you have the top teams all over the country participating in this national league."

