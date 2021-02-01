PBA Legends leading the way in helping Terry Saldana

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA Legends, led by Allan Caidic and Atoy Co, are already working to help embattled former player Terry Saldaña, who is receiving treatment in a Laguna hospital for various medical issues.

Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that the league is coordinating with the Legends program to extend help to the 62-year-old Saldaña.

"Pati 'yung mga ibang players, kausap ko na rin noong isang araw, sila Rico Maierhofer, (Mark) Caguioa, ang daming tutulong din," said Marcial.

Posts on social media revealed that Saldaña, a 17-year PBA veteran, is in dire need of help.

Marcial said he has received word that Saldaña is also receiving assistance from the local government of Laguna, but they are still set to reach out to the former Ginebra player.

"Sinasabi nila, sinagot yata ni governor ng Laguna 'yung hospitalization ni Terry," said Marcial.

"Pero sabi ko, makipag-coordinate sa Legends, kila Allan Caidic, kila Atoy Co. Kami din, tutulong rin tayo kung papaano," he added. "So 'yun ang gagawin natin. Tutulungan pa rin natin si Terry Saldana."

Saldaña played for University of Santo Tomas in college and had stints with Gilbey's Gin, Pop Cola, and Shell in the PBA. He played until his 40s, suiting up for Red Bull in 2000.

