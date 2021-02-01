MMA: Japan's Sawada questions Robin Catalan's mental strength ahead of ONE bout

Robin Catalan and Ryuto Sawada will face off at ONE: Unbreakable on February 5.

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Warrior Series contract winner Ryuto "Dragon Boy" Sawada is looking to beat Filipino fighter Robin Catalan both physically and mentally when they face off at ONE: Unbreakable III on February 5.

The two will lock horns in a strawweight showdown in the previously recorded event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Japanese stalwart based out of Evolve MMA in Singapore predicts he can break Catalan's mind before finishing him inside the distance.

"For me, fighting is both physical and mental. You need a strong mind, as well as a strong body," said the 25-year-old Sawada.

"I think he's the type to get in his own head if he ends up in a bad position," Sawada said of Catalan. "I'll try to use that to my advantage."

Sawada will be gunning for a fifth win in his last six matches. The Japanese fighter got his start in ONE Championship via Rich Franklin's martial arts reality show, ONE Warrior Series. He last fought in October 2020, grabbing a unanimous decision victory over Li Tao Miao.

The 32-year-old Catalan, meanwhile, last fought in November 2019.

"Dragon Boy" insists he has nothing but respect for the Filipino veteran. At the same time, he is confident that he will emerge triumphant in the bout.

"I trained hard for this fight, so when I step inside the Circle, I'm ready to give a good performance. I'll go aggressively from the beginning, and finish the fight in the second or third round," Sawada predicted.

More than anything, Sawada is just relieved to be able to fight again after dealing with lockdowns and restrictions brought about by COVID-19, which have greatly affected his training and preparations.

And against Catalan, he is ready to put on a show.

"It has been quite stressful," he admitted. "Even so, I made sure to be prepared for a fight at any moment's notice. As fighters, we have to be ready always."

ONE: Unbreakable III features former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex in the main event, as she puts her unblemished professional MMA record on the line against Ukrainian grappler Alyona Rassohyna.

