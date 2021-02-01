Kai Sotto expected to arrive this week

MANILA, Philippines -- Young Filipino center Kai Sotto is expected to arrive in the country early this week, and join the national team in its preparations for the upcoming window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

Sotto, 18, committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the third and final window of the qualifiers that will now be held in Doha, Qatar after the Philippines withdrew as hosts due to the government-imposed travel ban.

Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio, noted that in ordinary times, Sotto would have been here a week ago and joined Gilas in its training camp Calamba, Laguna.

"But because of this pandemic, everything is supposed to be cautious," Gregorio said during an appearance on "The Chasedown" over the weekend.

"Hopefully by early next week, we will see Kai in the Philippines," he added.

Gregorio admitted that bringing Sotto back to the Philippines had been "a little more of a challenge for us," as there were several moving parts involved. Not only did they have to gain clearance from Sotto's G League team, they also had to deal with health and safety protocols in the United States before flying the teenager back to the country.

Prior to his return to the Philippines, Sotto had been training with Team Ignite at Walnut Creek, California in preparation for the G League season. It now remains to be seen if he can return in time to play in the tournament that will be held at the Disney World Complex in Florida.

Gregorio assured that Sotto will follow all protocols upon his return, including a quarantine period.

He also gave plenty of credit to Sotto for coming through on his promise to answer the call for Gilas Pilipinas, even as he continues to chase his dream of making it to the NBA. Gregorio noted that when Sotto left for the United States, he gave his assurance to the SBP that the national team "will always be a priority for him."

"It is just so nice that they are walking the talk. And now, it's just a matter of time for him to get back to the Philippines and wear that Gilas uniform proudly once again," said Gregorio.

The SBP official acknowledged that Sotto's decision to play for the Philippines in the upcoming window will have implications on his status with Team Ignite and the G League, but he also said that this is out of their control.

"Now, kung ano man ang mga implication doon right after, then it is between his team and also his Ignite team," said Gregorio.

Team Ignite is one of 16 teams that will play in the Disney World bubble, with their schedule set to start on February 10 against the Jeremy Lin-led Santa Cruz Warriors.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas will play South Korea twice and Indonesia once in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. The Philippines currently have a 3-0 record in Group A.

