FIBA won't sanction PH for withdrawing as hosts

SBP president Al Panlilio. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will not face any sanction after it was forced to withdraw as a host of the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

The Philippine was all set to host Groups A and C in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga, in a set-up similar to what was used by the PBA in its All-Filipino Cup last year.

However, the travel ban imposed by the government due to the new strains of the COVID-19 virus forced the federation to cancel the hosting, after consultations with the Inter-Agency Task Force and other relevant agencies.

SBP president Al Panlilio assured that the Philippines will not be punished, and that the country still enjoys strong ties with FIBA.

"No, walang sanction," he said.

"We've been updating FIBA since the November window in Bahrain. We've been working closely with them, because they know that we're also working closely with our government," Panlilio explained.

"Of course, they're sad (about the cancellation)," he added. "(But) they understand our position."

Panlilio said that before the Philippines withdrew as hosts, Japan had also been forced to cancel its hosting of Group B in Tokyo, because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Doha stepped up as a host city for Group B and has also been named hosts for Group A, which includes the Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand.

"FIBA knows that we remain committed to their programs. SBP, as a federation, has always been supportive of the programs of secretary-general Andreas Zagklis," said Panlilio.

"They knew we worked hard to make it happen and really just beyond our control and unfortunately because of the situation of COVID-19," he added.

FIBA has yet to release more details of the third and final window, but it is expected to once again be held behind closed doors to ensure the safety and security of the participants.

The second window, held in Manama, Bahrain in November, was also done in a biosecure "bubble" where fans were not allowed in the venue.

Ryan Gregorio, special assistant to Panlilio in the SBP, acknowledged that not having fans in the stands will be a blow to Gilas Pilipinas, as they know there will be many Filipinos in Doha who would have packed the arena if it was possible.

"Ang maganda kasi diyan sa Middle East, Dubai pati ang Qatar, when we play there, it is as if we're playing in our home court. Parati tayong may home court advantage diyan," Gregorio noted during an appearance on "The Chasedown."

"It would be a great difference-maker for us kung mapapayagan na makapanood ang ating mga kababayan," he admitted.

However, what's more important is to maintain the integrity of the "bubble," he also said.

"Alam ng mga otoridad, alam ng Qatar Basketball Federation, and of course FIBA, that they have to keep the integrity of the venue intact. Wala talagang possibility na ma-contaminate, not only the coliseum or the venue, but also the people involved," he said.

"Kaya kung ano man ang kanilang pag-desisyunan, we're really happy to support it."

Related video: