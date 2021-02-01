Boxing: Pacquiao's management warns legal action against false representatives

Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao in training. File photo

Paradigm Sports, the agency that exclusively represents Manny Pacquiao, has threatened legal action against "shady characters" who falsely claim to be the Filipino boxer's manager and negotiate on his behalf.

Audie A. Attar, the founder and chief executive of Paradigm Sports, said Sunday that they are aware of "false and inaccurate rumors that are self-serving, without the authority of Senator Pacquiao or Paradigm Sports."

Pacquiao had signed with Paradigm Sports in October 2020, in a move that brought him closer to a megafight against MMA superstar Conor McGregor. The former UFC champion is also represented by the agency.

However, talks of that superfight fizzled after McGregor's knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 last week.

Since then, it was reported that Pacquiao's camp was in talks with unbeaten American Ryan Garcia for a possible exhibition bout. While Pacquiao did not confirm or deny the fight, he said it was one of his options for 2021.

Attar, in his statement, made it clear that Paradigm Sports remain Pacquiao's "exclusive representation," as the "Pacman" "wants to close out the final chapters of his historic boxing career in a meaningful way."

"No one outside of Paradigm Sports is involved in any way with the management of Senator Pacquiao's boxing career at this time," he stressed. "Anyone falsely representing themselves as Senator Pacquiao's manager or representatives, as it relates to his remaining fight career, may face legal repercussions."

Attar did not identify anyone, although he noted that boxing "has a history of shady characters."

"Paradigm Sports has a reputation in the combat sports industry for operating with integrity, professionalism, and transparency," he said. "We look forward to producing an incredible event with Senator Pacquiao in early 2021."

Attar said that they are already discussing Pacquiao's options with the Filipino star, with more details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Related video: