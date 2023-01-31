Courtesy: Dlar's Facebook page

MANILA - Perhaps one of the biggest signings in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang last year was Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera, who transferred to EVOS Legends, the first world championship team.

Analysts and fans alike had high hopes for Dlar's entry into the Indonesian Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene as one of the league's first Pinoy imports, after a hard-luck season back home with Onic Philippines.

Ecstasy turned into pure dismay when Dlar was made to sit one game after another, in contrast to former teammate Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, who led Onic Esports to the Indonesian championship.

Then came his relegation to the Indonesian development team, much to the dismay of locals and his Indonesian following, as many claimed that language barriers may have also had an effect on team chemistry.

Despite the setbacks, however, the 22-year-old said he believes he has more to show.

"Na-enjoy ko naman 'yung sitwasyon eh tapos ginagalingan ko sa laro sa mga trial. Sa ngayon hindi ko pa napapakita ang potential ko eh," Dlar told Philippine media during the M4 World Championships grand finals last January 15.

Despite being benched from the pro scene, he's found a massive following online, with his YouTube account gaining more than 270,000 subscribers as of February.

From vlogs, to sharing a mukbang with EVOS Legends star Maxhill "Antimage" Leonardo, Dlar enjoyed much fanfare in Indonesia; and at times, he tries to speak in Bahasa.

"Mahirap ang communication nila tapos nahirapan ako kasi kaadalasan ang teammates ko hindi nakakaintindi ng English kaya kailangan ko maging pulido na magasalita sa Bahasa," Dlar said, adding that he self-studied the language.

On January 29, Diar was named as a content creator for EVOS Legends as it unveiled its MPL Indonesia Season 11 lineup, which he said he had been considering at the time the interview was conducted.

Despite the setbacks, he remains determined to play in the world championships, which will be held back home.

"Minsan napapaisip ako kung magta-talent ako o magiging streamer ako. [Ngayon] ang pinaka-goal ko is ang M-series. Gusto ko makabalik sa M-series," he said.

M5 will be held in the Philippines on December.