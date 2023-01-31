Jack Animam to play for Toulouse in French league

Gilas Pilipinas center Jack Animam. UAAP Media.

Gilas Pilipinas center Jack Animam will play for Toulouse Métropole Basket (TMB) in France's Ligue Féminine de Basketball, the club announced on Tuesday.

"We're happy to announce the arrival of a new talented player at TMB," the club said. "Jack Animam plays the four (power forward) and five (center) position, and comes to us from the Philippines."

Animam left for France last Saturday, after having spent the past couple of months in the Philippines where she trained with the Gilas Pilipinas women's national team and her alma mater, the National University Lady Bulldogs.

The 24-year-old center was supposed to play for the Lady Macbeth Riots in Manila Hustle 3x3, scheduled for February 4-5 at Robinsons Magnolia. She has since been replaced in the line-up by reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year Kacey dela Rosa of Ateneo de Manila University.

This is Animam's second foray in professional basketball. She signed with Radnički Kragujevac in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia in 2021.

However, her stint there was cut short due to a knee injury that kept her out of action for the entirety of 2022. Animam averaged 17.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in eight appearances for the Serbian club.

