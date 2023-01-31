Golf: Cedo, See rule Junior PGT Skills Challenge

Close to a hundred young golfers aged 9-17 and bracketed into four categories take the big step to their respective golfing goals as they join the inaugural Junior Philippine Golf Tour at The Country Club yesterday. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Anya Cedo topped the drive and putt contests while Rico See posted two runner-up finishes as they clinched the top honors in the premier division of the inaugural Junior Philippine Golf Tour Skills Challenge at The Country Club in Laguna last Sunday.

Cedo, daughter of golf coach Jun Cedo, earned the top-scoring 48 and 60 points in Drive and Putt, respectively, and gained 31 points in the Chip side to reign in girls' 15-17 age bracket of the one-day, four age category competition under the points system put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Cedo pooled 139 points to edge Reese Ng, who assembled 133 points built around 55 points in putting (second place) and 43 points in driving (third place) while Anna Fernandez placed third overall with 112 points, including 37 points in a third-place effort in putting.

See, on the other hand, snared the boys' 15-17 trophy with 124 points, including 60 and 40 points in putt and chip, respectively, nipping Alonso Espartero, who made 122 points, including a top-scoring 60 points in putting. John Bernis finished third overall with 119 points, including a winning 44-point output in driving and 50 in ending up third in putting.

Other division winners in the event, which drew top players in the ranks and siblings and offsprings of former and current touring pros, were Rafa Anciano and Enzo Cham (13-14), Precious Zaragosa and Matthias Espina (11-12), and Georgina Handog and Jose Luis Espinosa (9-10).

Anciano pooled 115 points to foil Celine Abalos, who scored 113 points, and Jiwon Lee, who finished with 104 points, while Cham scored 126 points to thwart Shinichi Suzuki, who made 123 points, and Tristan Padilla, who placed third with 106 points.

Zaragosa dominated her side with 100 points, 16 points clear of Kendra Garingalao, who had 84 points, with Erythrina Padilla winding up third with 77 points, while Espina routed the boys' field with 121 points, trouncing John Gomez, who assembled 101 points, and Mico Ungco ended up third with 89 points.

Handog racked up 55 points to beat Arielle Espartero (49 points) and Tea Bernardino (48 points), while Espinosa scored 128 points to fend off Race Manhit, who made 117 points, and Ryuji Suzuli, who had 103 points, in the youngest age group division of the circuit, where top products may eventually play in the PGT and Ladies PGT circuits in the future.

The PGTI said 16 other events will be held in Luzon in the coming months with plans to stage the new junior golf circuit in Visayas and Mindanao. The JGPT offers no membership fees and is not in any way associated with the existing junior golf organizations.