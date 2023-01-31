Football: Stajcic delighted as Filipinas find homes in clubs

Members of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team in formation during their match against Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Coach Alen Stajcic is pleased to see the players of the Philippine women's national football team sign deals with professional clubs, as it will benefit them on their journey to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

In the wake of a historic 2022 campaign that saw them qualify for the showpiece event in Australia/New Zealand while also winning a major trophy for the first time, several of the Filipinas have gone on to join club teams all over the world.

Notably, Jaclyn Sawicki (Western United) and Sarina Bolden (Western Sydney) are now playing in Australia's A-League Women, while Katrina Guillou remains with Piteå in Sweden's Damallsvenskan. Defender Jessika Cowart is now in Sweden as well, having signed with IFK Kalmar. Veteran Quinley Quezada is in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade.

Recently, midfielders Sara Eggesvik (KIL/Hemne) and Tahnai Annis (Þór/KA) reunited with their old clubs.

"When we went to the Asian Cup last year, out of the 23, from memory, we had three players who were playing in clubs," recalled Stajcic during a recent press conference. "As of today, we're over 15 who are playing abroad."

"It's a big difference. And just to know that when we're not together as a country, these players can go back and train with clubs and play with clubs is a big difference to what we had when we left the Asian Cup," he added.

The Filipinas qualified to the FIFA Women's World Cup after reaching the semifinals of last year's AFC Women's Asian Cup. However, after that feat, a bulk of his squad "went back home to nothing," said Stajcic.

His players maintained their fitness through home workouts and individual skills practice, but this does not compare to the environment of a professional club.

"That's good, but that's limited in terms of you developing as a footballer. So, it's like a Band-Aid, but over a long period of time, it's not a very good Band-Aid," Stajcic explained.

"We've got to the point now, we've got a large chunk of players playing abroad, and playing in clubs. Within the group, even the players identified that that was a weakness within our group that they wanted to rectify, and that's what's been happening in the last couple of months," he said.

The "small trade-off" is that some of the Filipinas will likely be unavailable for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May, which falls outside of FIFA international windows. Thus, their clubs are under no obligation to release them for the competition.

But Stajcic has no doubt that the other players in the national team pool are ready to step up for those who will not be released by their teams for the SEA Games.

"Whoever we bring again, it will be one forum for those players to showcase their skills, to try and earn their spot in the World Cup," he pointed out. "Whether they've been top 11, or top 15, or top 20 players previously, it doesn't matter."

"That could be their one tournament to shine and you never know when one door opens for someone and closes for someone, opens for someone else," he added. "I think we'll still have a very, very strong squad [for the SEA Games].

