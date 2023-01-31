Dave Ildefonso scored 10 points to help the Suwon KT Sonic Boom get past Daegu Korea Gas Corporation Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League on Tuesday at the Suwon KT Arena.

It was an impressive outing for Ildefonso and Suwon which hacked out an 88-84 win over SJ Belangel and Pegasus.

Ildefonso finished with a couple of treys, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

His fellow Atenean Belangel, meanwhile, scored 8 points, but flubbed his 2 attempts from the perimeter, to go with 2 rebounds and an assist.

Daegu fell to 13-23, while Suwon hiked its record to 16-20.

Jarod Jones led the Sonic Boom with 23 points and 9 boards, while Jung Sung Woo added 22 points, including 3 from beyond the arc.

The Pegasus was led by Daesung Lee's 22 points.