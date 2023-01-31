Anyang KGC Ginseng Corp. managed to eke out an 83-81 win over the Jeonju KGG Egis in the Korean Basketball League on Tuesday at the Jeonju Indoor Gymnasium.

This, despite the absence of Rhenz Abando, who has not played for Anyang since the KBL Slam Dunk competition for still unknown reasons.

It was Omari Spellman who paced KGC with a double-double of 34 points and 11 rebounds as Seonggon Moon chipped in 12 markers.

Byun Junhyung and Byungjun Bae, meanwhile, scored 11 and 10, respectively, while helping Anyang stay at the topspot with a 25-11 record.

Filipino-Canadian Calvin Epistola had 1 point for the Egis which fell to 16-20.

It was ex-NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who topscored for Jeonju with 37 points to go with his 11 rebounds.