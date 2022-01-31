The Filipinas celebrate after Sarina Bolden converts her penalty kick. Photo courtesy of the AFC

The Philippines and Chinese Taipei put on a thriller in their quarterfinal match in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, but in the end it was the Filipinas who emerged victorious.

A heart-stopping penalty shootout decided the fixture, with the Philippines claiming a 4-3 win after both squads were tied at 1-1 after extra time. Chinese Taipei took a 3-2 lead, only to miss their final three penalties, while goal-keeper Olivia McDaniel and striker Sarina Bolden were clutch for the Philippines.

1⃣st AFC Women's Asian Cup Semi Final

1⃣st FIFA Women's World Cup



The 🇵🇭 Philippines made more history on Sunday night by beating Chinese Taipei on penalties in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 quarter finals.#WAC2022 pic.twitter.com/FiwltYsGL2 — ElevenSportsSEA (@ElevenSportsSEA) January 31, 2022

It was a historic victory for the Filipinas, who punched their ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time ever.

They also advanced to the semifinals of the tournament where they will play South Korea.