Rain or Shine import Henry Walker in action against Phoenix Super LPG. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine head coach Chris Gavina is confident that their import, Henry Walker, will be in much better conditioning when the PBA Governors' Cup resumes on February 11.

The Elasto Painters have not played since December 26, when they absorbed a slim 95-92 defeat against the TNT Tropang GIGA. Walker had 32 points and nine rebounds in that game, playing 40 minutes in the loss.

Since then, the PBA has been put on pause due to the spike in COVID-19 cases which prompted the government to put Metro Manila under Alert Level 3. While ball clubs will only be allowed to hold scrimmages on February 1, teams have been conducting individual and small-group training sessions regularly.

"It's a welcome relief, and possibly a blessing in disguise," Gavina said of the break in action in an appearance on "Power and Play" this weekend.

Gavina told former PBA commissioner Noli Eala that the extended time off has been beneficial to Walker, who is averaging 23 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in his first four games for ROS.

"The time off has allowed our import, Henry Walker, to get in better playing shape and playing weight. He told himself that he needed some time to really get himself physically prepared," the coach explained.

More than Walker's conditioning, Gavina is optimistic that the break will also improve his chemistry with his teammates, notably the younger Rain or Shine players.

"He's a true professional," Gavina said of Walker, who has had stints with the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks before becoming a well-traveled import.

"He's one of those guys that you think just because he has NBA pedigree, that he's not gonna be coachable, you can't press him hard… He still wants to learn even at this stage of his career," he added.

But this also means that Walker is big on accountability, said the coach, who called their import a "highly-demanding guy."

"Some of our guys have just kind of had to acclimate to his high level of accountability and some of our guys are responding a lot quicker than others," Gavina said. "It's something we need, as a young team."

"As a young team, you need discipline, you need that high level of accountability, 'cause who's gonna teach them other than a former NBA player who's played at the highest level," he pointed out.

With Walker in better condition and with the team's chemistry much improved, Gavina is hopeful that the Elasto Painters can improve upon their record so far in the conference. At the stoppage of play, Rain or Shine had a 2-3 win-loss record.

"I feel like we haven't really seen (Walker's) best yet. And I feel we can still get to another level if everybody's on board," he said.