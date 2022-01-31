GAB gives go-signal for contact sports in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has given the green light for contact and non-contact sports to resume in Metro Manila as well as other areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 2.

The National Capital Region (NCR), along with seven other provinces, will be placed under Alert Level 2 from February 1-15, it was announced on Sunday.

Given this development, GAB said that all contact sports -- including basketball, volleyball, football, boxing, and mixed martial arts -- are now allowed to take place.

The sporting events must still follow the guidelines adopted by the IATF, the GAB, and the local government unit where the games will be held.

The presence of a live audience, when allowed by the LGU, is also subject to prevailing IATF guidelines.

Moreover, the GAB stressed that sports leagues and associations must ensure the strict implementation and observance of health and safety protocols that are prescribed in the Joint Administrative Order signed by the GAB, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Department of Health.

Non-contact sports are also allowed, with a maximum of 50% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals.

The PBA, which has yet to hold a game in 2022, has already announced that it will resume its Governors' Cup on February 11. Teams will be allowed to hold scrimmages starting February 1, Tuesday.

Below is the full text of GAB's announcement regarding the conduct of professional sports.