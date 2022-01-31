Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins will be out of action for a week after one of his teammates tested positive for COVID-19. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins will be out of action for at least another week, after guard Yutaro Suda tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced on Monday that eight other players have been deemed close contacts, leading to the postponement of their next games.

Nagoya's showdown against the Shinshu Brave Warriors this Wednesday, February, 2 has been canceled. Their games against the Shiga Lakestars this coming weekend were earlier postponed over a positive COVID-19 result in the Shiga squad as well.

On Sunday, Nagoya's game against Utsunomiya Brex was shelved when Suda returned a positive COVID-19 result.

Meanwhile, Shiga has announced a new date for its game against the Toyama Grouses, originally scheduled for January 26. The match will instead be held on March 2 at the Ukaruchan Arena.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the B.League's schedule this month, leading to the postponement of several games. The Lakestars, in particular, have been out of action since January 3.