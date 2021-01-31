Young Pinays get chance to display talent in Fil-Am showcase

Young Filipinas got to show off their talent and skills in front of Gilas Pilipinas Women's coach Pat Aquino during a private showcase hosted by Fil-Am Nation Select over the weekend in Orange County, California.

Around 60 players from all over the United States attended the showcase, where Aquino got the chance to see young Filipino-Americans who can one day suit up for the national team.

The players came from as far as Texas and Chicago to attend the two-day event.

"We got something great happening here," said Cris Gopez, who founded Fil-Am Nation Select together with his cousin, San Miguel Beer guard Alex Cabagnot.

"We're here trying to find the best talent in Filipino girls," he stressed.

Cabagnot was also in attendance in the showcase, along with former Alaska Aces import Sean Chambers.

Among the prospects who attended last weekend's showcase were Angie Villasin and Halle Si'i.

The showcase was another opportunity for Aquino to scout potential players for the Gilas Pilipinas Women's team.

The mentor had criss-crossed the United States in the past few months to link-up with Fil-Am prospects, while also getting in touch with established talents such as Duke's Vanessa de Jesus and 3x3 star Ella Fajardo.