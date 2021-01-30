PBA: Cariaso says Alaska talking with ‘few teams’ about Vic Manuel trade

Alaska head coach Jeffrey Cariaso acknowledged that Aces management has been in talks with some teams for a possible trade involving Vic Manuel.

The star power forward from Nueva Ecija caused has a stir when he demanded to be traded after issues arose over his contract extension.

In an interview on "Coaches Unfiltered", Cariaso said he wished that conducting trades were easy as they would have to consider what's best for both the player and the team.

"I told him, we're gonna do what's best for us also. That was explained to him thoroughly," said Cariaso.

Cariaso said he understood that Manuel, who is pushing 34, was looking for security. But he explained that the team has been upfront regarding its offer.

What the Aces offered to Manuel was a 2-year deal with a clause after the first year.

"I sat down with him and explained what that clause meant and I told him I need you to understand why there's a clause . . . This is what we need from you, this is what you are to us. You are the June Mar of our team, you are the (Christian) Standhardinger, you are our (Stanley) Pringle. So you got to be it," said Cariaso.

He said the clause was meant to motivate Manuel to deliver at times when the team "needed him the most."

"We need you to stay motivated and keep working," he said.

Despite their talk, though, Manuel still opted out.

"Right now we are not sorted out yet. There are still a few teams that we're talking to and dealing with," Cariaso said.

Adding to the complication is the coming PBA rookie draft.

"(Manuel) needs to understand that, 'I wanna go, coach. Send me somewhere . . . ' It's not going to be that easy," said Cariaso.

FROM THE ARCHIVES