Nominations for PH Sports Hall of Fame now closed

MANILA, Philippines -- The nominations for the fourth enshrinement of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame (PSHOF) closed on Sunday, with the committees now set to work on the final selection.

"We have already received additional nominations since the extension of submissions, and we are expecting for more as we near the deadline," said PSHOF 2020 Selection Committee chairperson and Philippine Sports Commission chairman William "Butch" Ramirez.

Ramirez will meet with members of the Selection Committee on February 11 for the presentation of nominees.

The committee is composed of: Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham Mitra, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Secretary-General Atty. Edwin Gastanes, Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines Secretary-General Atty. Avelino Sumagui, UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rene Saguisag Jr., and Philippine Olympians Association President Akiko Thomson Guevara.

The Selection Committee has previously adopted a resolution approving the automatic nomination of Olympic medalists, and the possibility of hosting the awarding on a virtual platform, with the current restrictions placed on mass gatherings.

Ramirez also named members of the Review Committee, who are tasked to thoroughly evaluate and shortlist the nominations, before the decision of the Selection Committee.

The Review and Evaluation Committee is comprised of Joaquin Henson of Philippine Star, Eduardo Andaya of Peoples Tonight, Lorenzo Lomibao Jr. of Business Mirror, Eriberto Talao of Manila Bulletin, Eduardo Catacutan Jr. of Spin.ph, Jose Antonio of People’s Journal, Reynaldo Bancod of Daily Tribune, and Prof. Theresa Jazmines of UP College of Mass Communication.

"We asked for the expertise of our notable sports media friends to form the review and evaluation committee, for they are the timekeepers of Philippine sports, and have covered the many great achievements of our Filipino athletes," said Ramirez.

By virtue of Republic Act No. 8757 or the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame Act, the highest sports award-giving body has enshrined Filipino athletes, coaches, and trainers who made valuable contributions in Philippine sports since its first induction in 2010.

Among the past recipients of the award were Asia's First Chess Grandmaster Eugene Torre, Asia's Fastest Woman Lydia de Vega, Bowling World champions Rafael "Paeng" Nepomuceno and Olivia "Bong" Coo, and Filipino boxing legend Gabriel "Flash" Elorde.