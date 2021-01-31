NBA: Heat hold off Kings in Jimmy Butler's return

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass as Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends on the play in the fourth quarter at American Airlines Arena. Jim Rassol, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Jimmy Butler, returning from a 10-game COVID-19-protocol absence, scored 20 of his game-high-tying 30 points in the first half as the host Miami Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings 105-104 on Saturday night.

Sacramento had its three-game winning streak snapped despite a productive night from De'Aaron Fox, who had 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. He also had a team-high six assists.

Bam Adebayo had 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Heat, who snapped a five-game losing streak, which had been the longest active skid in the NBA.

Butler, who passed 10,000 career points early in the game, had a game-high eight assists, seven rebounds and no turnovers in 33 minutes. He got to the foul line often, making 14-of-16 free throws, and his scoring output was his season high.

Sacramento's Buddy Hield had 18 points but just three in the second half.

Hassan Whiteside, a former Heat star, had nine points, three rebounds and two blocks for Sacramento, shooting 4-for-4 from the floor.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Miami owned just two leads in the first half -- at 1-0 and then at 57-56 with 5.5 seconds left before the break. But Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton then raced up court and hit a rainbow, fade-away 3-pointer to give Sacramento a 59-57 halftime lead.

Sacramento, which led by as many as 11 points in the first half, shot 52.4 percent in the opening 24 minutes, including 12-for-21 on 3-pointers (57.1 percent). Hield had 15 points on 5-for-7 3-point shooting.

The third quarter belonged to Miami as the Heat took an 84-77 lead.

Miami stretched its lead to 91-80 with 10:33 left in the fourth, but Sacramento got back in the game with a 10-0 run.

In the final two minutes, Hield stole the ball from Adebayo and made a 3-pointer, giving Sacramento a 104-103 lead.

After empty possessions by both teams - including a missed 3-pointer by the red-hot Fox - Butler scored on a bank shot in the lane with 42 seconds left. That proved to be the game-winning basket as Sacramento missed its final four shots.