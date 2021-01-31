First ever WNBL Draft set for February 7

The WNBL held a draft combine in December. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) will hold its first ever draft on February 7, as it gears up for its inaugural season as a professional league.

The draft will proceed in a virtual format, as teams begin the process of forming their respective line-ups. A lottery to determine the order of the draft and the release of the official list of draftees will be done on Tuesday.

WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal said the draft was delayed due to the quarantine restrictions but the league made full use of respite to lay out its plans for the 2021 season.

Montreal also said the WNBL made a thorough evaluation of the teams that applied to join the first season of the league as professional status.

A total of 17 teams sent their intent to take part in the debut pro season but only six passed the stringent requirements of the league.

"We are very careful now that we are a pro league already," said Montreal.

"We are really very careful on this because the financial capability of the team really matters, ensuring that players will be compensated well and commitment to the players will be delivered on time," she explained.

Under the guidelines of the league, teams can avail of the 'Protect Six' rule, which allows them to directly sign players without having to go through the draft.

However, teams will lose the right to select in the draft from the first to sixth rounds, depending on the number of their direct-hires.

Aside from the six teams, the Go For Gold Lady Sailors will also see action in the first season of the WNBL pro as a guest team and will have no draft picks.

Last December, the WNBL held a draft combine to allow the teams to further evaluate the draftees seeking to make history and become part of the first-ever women’s professional basketball league in the country.

The draft combine was held at the Victoria Sports Center in Quezon City under strict health and safety protocols under the supervision of the Games and Amusements Board and clearance from the local government unit.