POC hails Fil-Australian Kubler's triumph in Australian Open

Australia’s Rinky Hijikata (left) and Jason Kubler celebrate with their trophy after winning the men’s doubles final against Hugo Nys of Monaco and Jan Zielinski of Poland at the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2023. James Ross, EPA-EFE.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Sunday commended Filipino-Australian tennis player Jason Kubler following his triumph in the men's doubles in Melbourne.

Representing Australia, Kubler and Rinky Hijikata defeated Hugo Nys of Monaco and Poland's Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the final last Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena to rule the men's doubles at the Australian Open.

It was a first Grand Slam crown for the pair, who were wildcards in the event.

"It’s something that we Filipinos — and the POC — should be proud of and cherish," POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said of Kubler's achievement.

The 29-year-old tennis player is the son of an Australian father and a Philippine-born mother.

"We're really proud of him for winning a grand slam title not only for Australians but also for his fellow Filipinos," said Tolentino.

Kubler, currently ranked 84th in the world in singles play, turned professional in September 2008 but has been hampered by a knee injury throughout his career.

He received a wildcard in the men's singles of the Australian Open, reaching the second round where he lost to Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Tolentino has compared Kubler's feat to that of Filipino-Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who made the final of the 2021 US Open when she was only 18 years old.

