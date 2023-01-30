Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge of the Philippines in action during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualification Final Round soccer match between the Philippines and Tajikistan at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines, 27 March 2018. File photo. Mark Cristino, EPA-EFE

Philippines' goal-keeper Neil Etheridge was targeted with alleged racist abuse during Birmingham City's FA Cup match against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

In a statement, Birmingham City confirmed that Etheridge reported an incident of racism to referee Keith Stroud towards the end of their match against Blackburn.

"The match official … delayed the restart and spoke to the head coaches and captains of each side as per competition protocol," the club said. "This will be included in the official's match report and the club will assist the FA and the authorities accordingly."

"Blues gives its full support to Neil. There is no room for racism in the game," they added.

We are all with you, Ethers. 💙 pic.twitter.com/bbLqjGdTVv — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 28, 2023

Birmingham City did not go into detail in its statement, but according to a report from The Guardian, the 32-year-old Etheridge was "visibly upset" while speaking to Stroud.

Birmingham City manager John Eustace said the abuse directed at Etheridge is "bang out of order."

"There's no room for any racism in society, let alone in football. We're really disappointed that's happened. As a football club we don't condone it at all and we're fully behind him," Eustace added.

Thank you ALL for your messages of support. KRO #kickitout https://t.co/6SuISBWzyq — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) January 28, 2023

Etheridge reported the incident to the match official shortly after his teammate, Jordan James, scored in stoppage time for a 2-2 result.

The two clubs will replay their fourth-round FA Cup tie to determine who will advance.