DOTA: Geek Slate books Lima Major slot, downs Blacklist

Geek Slate is going to the Lima Major 2023!

This was after the Malaysia-based squad came out on top Monday in their best-of-3 matchup against Filipino team Blacklist Rivalry in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Southeast Asia Tour 1.

At first, Blacklist seemed to have the reins under control as it convincingly took Game 1 against Geek Slate and delivered a 12-21 beating in 42 minutes.

But Game 2 was snatched by Geek Slate, forcing a final Game 3 after 73 minutes of gameplay.

Blacklist was dead-set on booking a slot in the Lima Major in Game 3, controlling the ground almost the whole game and storming Geek Slate's base, destroying nearly all of their towers and barracks.

Geek Slate, however, had other plans as it pulled off several game-changing team fights and eventually outlasted Blacklist in a base race.

With the win, Geek Slate is now the second SEA DPC team to book a slot in the upcoming tournament in Lima, Peru.

Filipino team Execration was the first one to qualify for the event.

Blacklist is now in limbo as it will have to face Talon Esports for a tiebreaker match on who will claim the last slot for the Lima Major.

Geek Slate roster:

Rolen Andrei Gabriel Ong - skem (Filipino)

Joshua Maraño - Kokz (Filipino)

Nikko Bilocura - Force (Filipino)

Ravdan Narmandakh - NARMAN

Roger Tan Boon Thye - Roddgeee

Blacklist Rivalry roster (Filipino team):