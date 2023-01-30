Creamline players banner women's national team pool

Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez were both called up to the national team. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Six players from the Creamline Cool Smashers have been called up to the women's national team pool for the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this May.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) unveiled the pool on Monday, with the players coming from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

National team mainstay Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado-de Guzman, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Kyla Atienza, and Jema Galanza have all been called up to pool.

They are joined by Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino and Cherry Nunag, Cignal's Angel Cayuna, PLDT's Kath Arado, Mika Reyes, Dell Palomata, and Jules Samonte, Chery Tiggo's Mylene Paat, and Petro Gazz's MJ Phillips.

"We're having Monday and Tuesday trainings," national team coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito said of the national team. "The best team for the national team right now is that there's a PVL competition, with a good level."

"It's always good for any national team if you have a good competition with the highest level. You can just pick the best players," he added.

Prospects Lea Pelega and Risa Nograles will join the national team in training. According to the PNVF, several players were also invited but backed out, including professionals in Cignal's Ces Molina, Chery Tiggo's EJ Laure, and Ivy Lacsina of F2 Logistics.

Meanwhile, 19 players were called up to the men's volleyball training pool, which will be handled by interim coach Odjie Mamon.

The national men's team pool are as follows:

Jann Sumagui (NU)

Manuel Sumanguid III (Cignal)

Vince Lorenzo (Cotabato)

Jay de la Noche (UST)

Kim Malabunga (Imus)

John Paul Bugaoan (Cignal)

Chumason Njigha (Cignal)

Rwemzel Taguibolos (NU)

Jade Disquitado (Sta Rosa)

Leo Ordiales (NU)

Joseph Bello (NU)

Ish Polvorosa (Imus)

Kim Dayandante (Cotabato)

Vince Mangulabnan (Cotabato)

Bryan Bagunas (Winstreak)

Joshua Umandal (Cotabato)

Noel Kampton (DLSU)

Michaelo Buddin (DLSU)

Mark Espejo (Cignal)

The male players have until February 3 to confirm to the federation if they want to join the pool.