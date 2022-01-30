

MANILA, Philippines -- After missing the cut last year, Creamline stars Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado have been included in the 20-woman pool for the national volleyball team that will compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Valdez and Morado were mainstays of the national team and suited up in the 2019 SEA Games, but did not take part in the tryouts organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) last year and thus were not included in the training pool.

Out of the 20 players in the training pool, 14 will be picked to represent the country in the SEA Games, set for May 12 to 25. The deadline set by the Hanoi SEA Games organizers for the submission of entries by names is on March 12.

"The federation approved the recommendation of the national coaching staff for the national pool where we will eventually name the final composition of the teams for the Hanoi SEA Games," PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara said.

Suzara said the coaching staff recommended additional members of the pool because collegiate players won’t be available during the training period and competition schedule of the SEA Games.

"It’s unfortunate that our promising young players from the collegiate leagues couldn’t join the pool, and the SEA Games for that matter, because their respective leagues are resuming their competitions before the Hanoi Games," he explained.

The UAAP and the NCAA have long targeted to resume competitions in the first quarter of 2022.

The PNVF, Suzara stressed, envisioned a national team composed of young and promising players, but the circumstances surrounding the collegiate leagues that were shuttered for two years stalled the federation’s goal.

Jorge Edson Souza de Brito, an FIVB-appointed volleyball coach tasked to oversee the country’s women’s national team program, selected the new members of the pool.

Below are the full list of players in the women's national team pool:

Volleyball (Women—20 athletes and 4 coaching staff)

Athletes:

1. Iris Janelle Tolenada

2. Jasmine Nabor

3. Maria Deanna Izabella Wong

4. Julia Melissa Morado

5. Dawn Nicole Macandilli

6. Kat Arado

7. Alyja Daphne Santiago

8. Dell Palomata

9. Marivic Velaine Meneses

10. Abigail Maraño

11. Frances Xinia Molina

12. Kalei Mau

13. Alyssa Valdez

14. Katrina Mae Tolentino

15. Jessica Margarett Galanza

16. Casiey Monique Dongallo

17. Kim Kiana Dy

18. Mylene Paat

19. Jelaica Faye Gajero

20. Aleona Denise Manabat

Head Coach (under FIVB): Jorge Edson Souza De Brito (BRA)

Head Coach: Arthur Odjie Mamon

Assistant Coach: Grace Rosario Antigua

Assistant Coach: George Pascua

Trainer: Raffy Mosuela