Thirdy Ravena duplicated his season-high scoring but his efforts went down the drain after San-En absorbed an 88-83 defeat in the hands of Kyoto in the Japan B.League on Saturday.

Ravena fired 26 points, shooting 11-out-of17 from the field to go with 8 rebounds.

But the Hannaryz orchestrated a 15-8 run that gave them a 9-point advantage midway the final period.

Robert Carter, Ravena, and Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki managed to pull the NeoPhoenix to within 86-83 with 48 seconds remaining but San-en ran out of steam and fell to their 23rd defeat in 27 games.

Kyoto, led by Justin Harper's 36 points, improved to 5-23.