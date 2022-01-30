Rondina, Pons lead way in beach volley pool

MANILA, Philippines -- Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons will look to represent the Philippines again after they were both named to the women's beach volleyball pool for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Pons and Rondina won bronze in the 2019 SEA Games along with Dzi Gervacio and Floremel Rodriguez.

Save for Gervacio, all three are back in the national team pool along with Jane Eslapor, Jozza Mae Cabalsa, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Nerissa Bautista, and Baby Love Barbon.

Meanwhile, Ranran Abdilla will be in the men's beach volleyball pool for the Hanoi SEA Games after winning silver in indoor volleyball in 2019.

Three of the men who won bronze in the 2019 SEA Games -- Jude Garcia, Jaron Requinton and James Buytrago -- are also part of the pool.

The full national team pool is as follows:

Beach Volleyball (Women—8 athletes and 2 coaching staff)

Athletes:

1. Cherry Ann Rondina

2. Bernadeth Pons

3. Floremel Rodriguez

4. Genesa Jane Eslapor

5. Jozza Mae Cabalsa

6. Jovelyn Gonzaga

7. Nerissa Bautista

8. Baby Love Barbon

Head Coach: Paul Jan Doloiras

Assistant Coach: Romnick Rico

Beach Volleyball (Men—8 athletes and 2 coaching staff)

Athletes:

1. Jaron Requinton

2. Anthony Lemuel Arbastro, Jr.

3. Jude Garcia

4. James Buytrago

5. Alnakran Abdilla

6. Philip Michael Bagalay

7. Pol Gringo Salvador

8. Jeffer Guerrero

Head Coach: Rhovyl Verayo

Assistant Coach: Jason Gabales

From the eight men and women in the pool, four from each gender will be chosen to compete in the SEA Games.