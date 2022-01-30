The Philippine women's national football team is one win away from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo courtesy of the AFC

On paper, Chinese Taipei are the favorites against the Philippines in their quarter-final encounter in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. But Alen Stajcic sees a "50-50 match" instead.

The Philippines and Chinese Taipei play Sunday night at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India, with the winner advancing to the semi-final -- and securing a spot to the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023.

Chinese Taipei, ranked 39th in the world by FIFA, advanced to the knockout rounds by placing second in Group A. They lost 4-0 to China, crushed Iran, 5-0, and had their match against India canceled after the host nation experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.

"They've obviously made it to this level of the competition, so they've shown enough," Philippines coach Stajcic said on Saturday.

"Against China, they obviously played a very defensive game, and tried to stay compact. And they were successful for long periods. And against Iran, they showed the other side of their game," he added.

The Philippines had quite a similar showing in the group round campaign, as they lost 4-0 to powerhouse Australia before crushing Indonesia, 6-0. The difference is they had a third match -- a 1-0 triumph against Thailand to open the tournament.

Stajcic acknowledged that having one fewer match gives Chinese Taipei a bit of an edge come later tonight.

"If anyone's got an advantage, it's Chinese-Taipei. They only had to play two matches, and had an extra day's rest after the last match as well," said Stajcic.

"But… you can look at that two ways. They've played two matches, we've played three. Maybe we're a little bit more fatigued, but definitely a bit more match-hardened. And the more games you play at a high level, the more you get used to that pressure and level of anxiety that you have to deal with," he added.

"I'm confident that regardless of who we play… we'll be ready and match-hardened, and ready to go tomorrow night," he guaranteed.

Chinese-Taipei won the most recent match-up between the two squads, a 4-2 triumph in the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in April 2019. Both teams have changed plenty since then, however, and the two goal-scorers for the Philippines in that game (Joyce Semacio and Patricia Tomanon) are not in the squad for this tournament.

"The last game was two years ago, so our team is also new, and also the Philippine team has new members. We will just do our best," Chinese Taipei coach Echigo Kazuo said via a translator.

"I think it really is a 50-50 match, and really worthy of a quarterfinal of an Asian Cup," said Stajcic, for his part. "I'm really excited as the coach. And every fan out there from both countries and any neutral should really get up and watch it, 'cause it's a game that could really go either way."

It is also a massive opportunity for both teams: the Filipinas are looking to make the Women's World Cup for the first time ever, while Chinese Taipei is looking to end a long drought. They had competed in the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1991.

"It's a big moment for both countries, and I just hope that it's a great contest and a great show for everyone, every spectator out there to support Asian women's football," said Stajcic.

Kick off is at 10:00 p.m., Philippine time.