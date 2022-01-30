NBA: LeBron James out vs. Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been ruled out for a third straight game, as the team announced on Saturday he will be inactive when the Lakers take on the Hawks in Atlanta on Sunday.

James, 37, has missed 14 games (one due to suspension) for the Lakers (24-26) this season, though prior to this latest stretch, he hadn't missed any games since Nov. 30 against the Sacramento Kings.

Head coach Frank Vogel said prior to the Philadelphia 76ers game Thursday (a 105-87 road loss) that James woke up with discomfort and would be considered day-to-day with a sore left knee. The Lakers followed up that loss with a 117-114 road defeat to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 17-time All-Star is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.

James has played in 1,346 games in his career and is one away from moving past former Lakers great Kobe Bryant on the all-time games played list and into sole possession of 14th place.

After the Hawks game, the Lakers will play their next four games in L.A.