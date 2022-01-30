Thirdy Ravena was limited to 11 points on Sunday against Kyoto. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena couldn't duplicate his explosive effort from yesterday as the San-En NeoPhoenix lost anew to Kyoto Hannaryz, 79-62, at the Kyoto City Stadium on Sunday evening.

Ravena had exploded for 26 points in an 88-83 defeat on Saturday, but was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting this time around. He also had four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes.

The NeoPhoenix lost their fifth straight game in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, dropping them to 4-24.

San-En trailed by just four points after the opening period, 15-11, but they gave up a 19-point second quarter to Kyoto while scoring just 11 points of their own. The hosts built a 34-22 lead by the half and didn't let up even with San-En threatening in the third.

The NeoPhoenix managed to trim the deficit to just seven points, 55-48, after the third frame. But they were outplayed by Kyoto in the fourth quarter, with the Hannaryz defense holding them to only 14 points.

Toshikazu Kato's jumper with 38 seconds left pegged the final score and gave Kyoto its biggest lead of the game.

Robert Carter had 18 points and 12 rebounds in a losing effort for San-En, while Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki added 16 points. The NeoPhoenix shot just 36% from the field in the game.

San-En had no answer for Justin Harper, who scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting on top of 12 rebounds. Tatsuya Suzuki and Jerome Tillman added 13 points each.

The NeoPhoenix will be back in action on February 5 against the Ryukyu Golden Kings.