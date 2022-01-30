

Both Marck Espejo's FC Tokyo and Bryan Bagunas' Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler were on the wrong end of sweeps this Sunday in the 2021-22 season of the V.League.

Espejo played a full game but FC Tokyo absorbed a 22-25, 10-25, 24-26 sweep at the hands of JTEKT at the Kariya City Gymnasium.

It was only the second match back for Espejo, who had missed their previous three games due to a nagging shoulder injury. On Saturday, he only played in the second set of FC Tokyo's 17-25, 12-25, 19-25 loss to JTEKT.

They were more competitive on Sunday, but JTEKT displayed better composure down the stretch with Kento Miyaura winning the match via a kill block.

Espejo struggled on offense, converting just seven of 36 attacks. He also had one block to finish with eight points. Norwegian import Jonas Kvalen led FC Tokyo with 11 points.

Miyaura powered JTEKT with 17 points, including five aces.

The loss was the fourth straight for FC Tokyo, which now has a 6-16 record in the league.

Meanwhile, Oita Miyoshi suffered a 20-25, 18-25, 20-25 defeat against the Wolfdogs Nagoya at the Cycle Shop Kodamu Osu Arena.

Bagunas had 13 points on 12 attacks and one block, but the Oita offense could not get into a rhythm against Nagoya's strong net defense that produced eight kill blocks. Emerson Rodriguez was limited to just seven points on six kills and an ace, while Kenta Noga had seven points on 5 kills.

It was a bounce-back win for Nagoya, which lost in five sets to Oita Miyoshi on Saturday with Bagunas accounting for 23 points.

The Weisse Adler dropped to 5-17 ahead of their showdown against Espejo and FC Tokyo next weekend.

