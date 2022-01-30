Home  >  Sports

B.League: Ramos, Toyama complete sweep of Hiroshima

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2022 04:05 PM

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses have swept the Hiroshima Dragonflies. (c) B.LEAGUE
Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses have swept the Hiroshima Dragonflies. (c) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos and Toyama Grouses made it back-to-back wins in the 2021-22 B.League season after once again defeating the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 89-75, on Sunday at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Ramos had six points, five rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench, as the Grouses improved to 13-19 in the season.

Toyama pulled away in the second quarter, with Brice Johnson and Julian Mavunga conspiring to give the hosts a double-digit lead at the half, 40-30.

The Grouses would go on to lead by as much as 22 points, 62-40, with under four minutes left in the third quarter thanks to a and-1 play by Kevin Hareyama. Hiroshima would be able to cut the lead to 12 points in the fourth frame, but Toyama was never seriously threatened.

Johnson had a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Josh Smith contributed 18 points and 13 boards. Mavunga had 16 points off the bench as the Grouses shot 49% from the field.

Nick Mayo led Hiroshima with 16 points. The visitors were out-rebounded 44-25, and gave up 21 second chance points to the Grouses.

In another game, Matthew Aquino incurred a DNP (did not play) as the Shinshu Brave Warriors came away with an 87-83 triumph against Osaka Evessa at the White Ring.

Read More:  basketball   Japan   Japan B.League   Toyama Grouses   Hiroshima Dragonflies   Dwight Ramos  