B.League: Ramos, Toyama complete sweep of Hiroshima

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses have swept the Hiroshima Dragonflies. (c) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos and Toyama Grouses made it back-to-back wins in the 2021-22 B.League season after once again defeating the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 89-75, on Sunday at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Ramos had six points, five rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench, as the Grouses improved to 13-19 in the season.

Toyama pulled away in the second quarter, with Brice Johnson and Julian Mavunga conspiring to give the hosts a double-digit lead at the half, 40-30.

The Grouses would go on to lead by as much as 22 points, 62-40, with under four minutes left in the third quarter thanks to a and-1 play by Kevin Hareyama. Hiroshima would be able to cut the lead to 12 points in the fourth frame, but Toyama was never seriously threatened.

Johnson had a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Josh Smith contributed 18 points and 13 boards. Mavunga had 16 points off the bench as the Grouses shot 49% from the field.

Nick Mayo led Hiroshima with 16 points. The visitors were out-rebounded 44-25, and gave up 21 second chance points to the Grouses.

In another game, Matthew Aquino incurred a DNP (did not play) as the Shinshu Brave Warriors came away with an 87-83 triumph against Osaka Evessa at the White Ring.