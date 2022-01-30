B.League: Paras, Niigata nab back-to-back wins

Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB have now won two consecutive games. (c) B.LEAGUE



After losing 26 games in a row, Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB have now won back-to-back contests.

Paras went a perfect 4-of-4 from the field for nine points in Niigata's 87-79 triumph against the Ibaraki Robots, Sunday at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Rosco Allen led the way for Niigata with 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Yuto Nohmi had 20 points. Albirex shot 53% from the field in the game, while limiting Ibaraki to 40%.

Javi Gomez de Liano did not play for Ibaraki in the loss, which was the sixth straight for the Robots.

Ibaraki led at the half, 38-33, but Niigata turned things around with a huge third quarter that saw them outscore the Robots, 27-16.

It was a three-pointer by Paras that pushed Niigata ahead for good, 52-49, with under three minutes to play in the third frame. They would push the lead to six points, 60-54, at the end of the quarter with Allen and Zen Endo getting into the scoring act as well.

Marc Trasolini tried to spark Ibaraki's comeback in the fourth period, but Niigata had an answer every time the Robots came close. An Allen free throw with 3:45 left gave them their biggest lead at 11 points, 77-66.

Niigata now has a 4-27 record in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

Eric Jacobsen led Ibaraki with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Trasolini had 15 points off the bench.

Niigata will be back in action against Utsunomiya Brex on February 2, Wednesday.