Blacklist International lauded the grit of Nexplay EVOS

MANILA - Nexplay EVOS were a force to be reckoned with in Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang qualifier pool, even as they crumbled against Blacklist International in the grand finals, 1-4.

Nexplay had veteran experience in 2019 SEA Games gold medalist Jeniel "Yellyhaze" Bata-anon and jungler John Paul "H2wo" Salonga.

But the highlight to Nexplay's fiery run in the lower bracket were Donut, Ureshiii, and Cadenza, who had already meshed well with their squad coming into the qualifiers. For Blacklist International analyst Dexter "Dex Star" Alaba, Nexplay's rookies, who had come from the amateur scene, are the "biggest threat."

"Parang 'di sila [galing] amateur. So feeling ko prepared na rin sila sa MPL" Dex Star said after they won the slot to represent the Philippines in the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The rookies became the catalyst for them to eliminate a revamped RSG Philippines squad and an Onic PH squad that had come off a stellar M3 world championship run.

It was also rookie Cadenza who allowed Nexplay to get in the scoreboard in the Sibol grand finals matchup against Blacklist, as his Khufra stole the lord and bought Nexplay enough time to dismantle the codebreakers.

Team captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna admitted they had a hard time with Nexplay.

"Nakakaloka sobra. Actually sobrang hirap n'ung series sobrang nakita mo 'yung improvement at drive ng Nexplay na mag-represent sa SEA Games, pero siyempre di kami magpapakabog," OhMyV33nus said.

Blacklist will be part of the Sibol national esports team to be fielded in the SEA Games this May.