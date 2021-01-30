PBA: Ex-commish Noli Eala tells off teams with ‘no intention’ of winning titles

Former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on Friday said teams that were not playing for titles should just leave the league.

Eala's reaction came in the wake of Terrafirma Dyip dealing away reigning scoring champion CJ Perez to San Miguel Beer for 3 fringe players and a draft pick.

"PBA teams will do everything to win. Thats inherent in competition. Its up to the PBA to ensure propriety in trades that are supposed to achieve that goal while keeping league integrity," Eala tweeted.

"Now those that have no intention of winning championships have no business being in the PBA."

The Dyip agreed to let go of Perez, the 2019 rookie of the year, in exchange for for Gelo Alolino, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto and a 2021 draft pick.

The commissioner's office has yet to approve the deal.

Terrafirma and figured in a similar trade in 2017, when the Dyip ceded their rights to the No. 1 draft pick to San Miguel.

That deal enabled the Beermen to land Christian Standhardinger.

