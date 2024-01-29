SGA suffers heartbreak against Al Riyadi in Dubai finals

Photo courtesy of Strong Group Athletics/Facebook.

Strong Group Athletics (SGA) fell short of clinching the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship gold.

Ismael Abdelmoneim’s championship-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer went through the hearts of the Filipinos as Al Riyadi escaped SGA, 77-74, to defend their crown and top the Dubai tournament.

Tied at 74, Wael Arakji drove to the basket with the time expiring and eventually saw Abdelmoneim wide open in the three-point area and dished him the rock for a chance to win the game.

Abdelmoneim then sank the trey, which spoiled the Charles Tiu-coached team’s hopes of bringing home the gold medal. Both teams previously swept the elimination round until the finals and held a 7-0 record before the game.

Andre Roberson was all heart in the defeat, poured in 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out three dimes, and stole the ball twice as he willed Strong Group up after facing a 19-point lead earlier in the contest.

Dwight Howard backed him up with an 18-point, 12-rebound performance, while Jordan Heading led the locals in scoring with 17 points.

McKenzie Moore, who saw his night prematurely end after a leg injury, posted an all-around game of 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Kevin Quiambao was scoreless in five attempts in the loss.

Meanwhile, Manny Harris led his squad in scoring with 23 points and seven rebounds, Arakji remained a thorn in the Filipino hooper’s side with 16 markers, three boards, and three assists, while Abdelmoneim had 10 in the victory.

SGA was once down by 19, but they fired a 23-2 run in the third canto, all thanks to the efforts of their four leading scorers.

This allowed them to actually overtake Al Riyadi, 65-61, after a triple by Roberson at the 8:25 mark of the fourth, but their 2023 tournament tormentors were unfazed by SGA’s charge.

Al Riyadi exchanged baskets with the Filipinos and this led to them being tied at 74 after a triple by Heading with only 1:03 remaining.

SGA had the chance to take the lead in the final 25 seconds of the game, but they failed to take advantage of their possession, and it ended on a missed triple by Roberson with still 11 ticks remaining in the game.

The scores:

Al Riyadi — 77 - Harries 23, Arakji 16, Abdelmoneim 10, Kikanovic 7, Zeinoun 6, Gyokchyan 5, Sakakini 5, Saoud 3, Mansour 2, Tabbara 0, Daboul DNP, Ziade DNP.

Strong Group — 74 - Roberson 24, Howard 18, Heading 17, Moore 12, Blatche 3, Quiambao 0, Baltazar 0, Escandor 0, Cagulangan 0.

QUARTERS: 22-12, 46-32, 61-57, 77-74.