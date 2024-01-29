MLBB: Super Red, Coach Theo reinforce EVOS' lineup

From EVOS TV's Youtube account.

MANILA -- Red "Red" Bordeos and John "Theo" Eusebio are now part of the rebranded EVOS squad in Indonesia.

Now named EVOS Glory, the Tigers will have two Filipinos reinforcing their revamped roster.

Super Red will be joining holdover Jabran "Branz" Wiloko, Rizky "Warlord" Agustian, Silvan "VAN" Vanness, captain Vincentsius "VaanStrong" Adrianto, and Kenley "Veldora" Zefanya in the roster.

Theo, formerly RSG Philippines' assistant coach, will be the team's head coach, replacing Steven Andreas "Age" Gunawan, who left the team after then EVOS Legends M5.

Theo debuted as a coach in MPL Malaysia Season 10 under Suhaz Esports, before returning to Manila as an assistant coach for RSG Philippines alongside MPL hall of famer coach Brian "Panda" Lim.

Theo stood in as the team's head tactician in Jakarta, when RSG Philippines became the first Filipino team to win the One Esports MPL Invitational.

Super Red made his pro debut with Blacklist International, joining the likes of Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna in the team. He was then sidelined, before being placed on loan in the middle of the year.

In Malaysia, he became part of the MPL Malaysia dream team as the gold laner, despite falling short of an M5 qualification.