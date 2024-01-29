MLBB: Dlar goes to Burmese Ghouls

Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera. Photo from Burmese Ghouls' Facebook page

MANILA -- The General's next stop? Myanmar.

After a forgettable stint in Jakarta, EXP Laner Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera will be taking his talents to Myanmar after signing with the Burmese Ghouls.

"Our new player, The General aka Gerald 'Dlar' Trinchera, showed his best skills on the international stage," the group's post said in English through a machine translator.

"We invite you to continue watching and supporting Burmese Ghouls to see how we can achieve more success on the International stage," the team added.