Home  >  Sports

MLBB: Dlar goes to Burmese Ghouls

AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2024 12:12 PM

Gerald 'Dlar' Trinchera. Photo from Burmese Ghouls' Facebook page
Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera. Photo from Burmese Ghouls' Facebook page

MANILA -- The General's next stop? Myanmar.

After a forgettable stint in Jakarta, EXP Laner Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera will be taking his talents to Myanmar after signing with the Burmese Ghouls.

"Our new player, The General aka Gerald 'Dlar' Trinchera, showed his best skills on the international stage," the group's post said in English through a machine translator.

 

"We invite you to continue watching and supporting Burmese Ghouls to see how we can achieve more success on the International stage," the team added.

Read More:  Esports   Gaming   Dlar   Gerald Trinchera   Myanmar   Burmese Ghouls   Mobile Legends: Bang Bang   MLBB  