Meet the new Gilas Pilipinas coached by Tim Cone

Gilas Pilipinas new head coach Tim Cone - Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News / Gilas’ Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo, and Kevin Quiambao - Photo from FIBA

MANILA — A mix of familiar and fresh names will comprised the all-new Gilas Pilipinas.

19th Asian Games and 2023 Southeast Asian Games champion coach Tim Cone will be spearheading this version of the Philippine men’s national basketball team, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio announced Monday.

"Coach Tim accomplished what has not been done in decades with only a few weeks to prepare and multiple challenges in terms of personnel. So we’re excited to see what he can accomplish with a long-term program in place especially if such program is supported by all basketball stakeholders,” Panlilio said.

Long-time Cone deputy Richard del Rosario will also be working closely with the coach, this time as Gilas’ team manager.

They are expected to ramp up their practices soon, especially since the first window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers will be happening in late February.

Gilas will battle Hong Kong on February 22 at the Tsuen Wan Stadium, and Chinese Taipei on February 25 at the PhilSports Arena.

Gilas will also compete in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament from July 2 to 7 in Latvia.

The Ginebra mentor said Sunday night before the official announcement that he is looking forward to the possibility of him being appointed the permanent Gilas coach.

“If they choose me, I am looking forward to it,” Cone said following their elimination against the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals.

The winningest coach in PBA history already previously acknowledged that there were already talks of him being the long-time National team mentor, and also offered his opinion on how he wants the pool and the roster to be constructed.

“You gotta figure out a way to get the stakeholders to allow you to get the best players to allow you to get the best players in the country, including the PBA, and the Japan and the Korea [Filipino imports], and allow them to give you the time to work with these guys,” he said in a separate interview.

It seems like this vision has come to fruition. Headlining the new Gilas pool are overseas imports Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo, and Kai Sotto, UAAP Season 86 MVP Kevin Quiambao, and PBA stars Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, and Calvin Oftana,

Here is the full list as per the SBP:

Scottie Thompson

Jamie Malonzo

Calvin Oftana,

June Mar Fajardo

CJ Perez

Chris Newsome

Dwight Ramos

Carl Tamayo

Kai Sotto

AJ Edu

Kevin Quiambao

Justin Brownlee

Brownlee will take the team’s naturalized player spot, but it is still up to FIBA as to his eligibility in upcoming tournaments.