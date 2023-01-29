TerraFirma import Jordan Williams in action against Meralco. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- With a prolific import in the fold, TerraFirma coach Johnedel Cardel is hopeful of the Dyip's chances in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

The coach has touted Jordan Williams as a superb fit for the Dyip, both on the court and off it. The 30-year-old Dallas native has led TerraFirma to a 1-1 record so far in the conference, with their breakthrough coming against the erstwhile unbeaten Meralco Bolts on Saturday night.

Williams, a veteran of the Euro League, has given renewed fire to a TerraFirma team that went 1-11 in the Commissioner's Cup.

"Well, the first time na dumating siya dito sa Pilipinas, sabi ko, parang hindi import 'to. Kasi he's very soft-spoken, down-to-earth person," Cardel said of their reinforcement.

His attitude off the court is in stark contrast to his game on it, said the coach, noting that Williams lives up to his first name.

"I see his video, talaga, na parang Jordan talaga. Jordan 'yung pangalan eh. He plays like a Jordan. Sabi ko, 'Aba, okay 'to ah.' But the attitude -- 'yun ang nagdala sa kanya," Cardel explained.

"'Yun ang nagdala sa mga teammates namin. Every practice, excited sila na makalaro si Jordan, makapag-compete kay Jordan. Sabi ko, hindi swapang na import 'to, magaling 'to pero hindi swapang. So be ready," he added.

So far, Williams has lived up to expectations, averaging 37.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 block in his first two games.

Against the Bolts on Saturday, he put up 29 points on 9-of-23 shooting, eight rebounds, and five steals in a 96-88 upset, linking up with Juami Tiongson to spark their win.

Williams' production, his attitude, and his budding chemistry with the TerraFirma locals have convinced Cardel that his team will be more competitive this conference, after an ill-fated campaign in the Commissioner's Cup.

"Basta ako eh every time we go sa gym, may laro kami, so it's a brand new game for me. Kasi masyadong mabigat 'pag pinasok ko sa utak ko 'yun," said the coach.

"Wala naman tayong magawa doon, but this time, we have a good import, we have good locals. I have Juami, I have Jordan, I have everything. So siguro bawat games dito, makaka-tsamba kami," he added.

The Dyip are back in action on Friday, February 3, against the San Miguel Beermen.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.