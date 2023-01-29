UAAP: UE boys stun Ateneo in juniors hoops

The UE Junior Warriors are already in the win column after upsetting Ateneo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the East barged into the win column in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament after pulling off an 84-79 upset of Ateneo High School, Sunday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Ken Arcega scored the game's biggest basket, a lay-up off a Justine Gatchalian assist to give the Junior Warriors the needed separation at 82-75, with 1:12 remaining.

The Blue Eagles lost for the third time in five games, squandering a 34-point effort from Kristian Porter.

"Their perspective during the game, they are very positive to beat Ateneo," said UE team official Gerry Venturina, speaking on behalf of coach Ronnie Dojillo. "Of course, the ball is round. We don't know what will be the outcome of the game and we are grateful that we emerged as the winner of this game."

Vhon Roldan led the Junior Warriors with 24 points, four rebounds, and two steals, Gatchalian had nine points, five steals, and two assists, while Andei De Leon contributed eight assists, eight points, and six rebounds to go with +15 efficiency.

Meanwhile, Jedric Daa scored 16 points while VJ Pre produced a double-double outing of 13 points and 10 rebounds as Far Eastern University-Diliman overpowered UP Integrated School, 97-59, for its second straight victory.

Coach Allan Albano is satisfied with the Baby Tamaraws' ranking after five games.

"At least nasa Final Four position pa rin kami kahit sabihin nating maaga pang sabihin. Nasa maganda kaming position na 4-1," said Albano, back after missing the previous match. "Kailangang mag-improve kami sa decision making at yung mindset, kasi minsan, nagre-relax ang mga bata."

Kobe Demisana had 23 points and 10 rebounds while Jonas Napalang and Daryl Valdeavilla each had 12 points for the Junior Fighting Maroons.

UPIS is now mired on a four-game slide after nipping UE on opening day.

The scores:

First Game

UE (84) -- Roldan 24, Gatchalian 9, Bagro 8, De Leon 8, Arcega 7, Duque 6, Pangilinan 5, Caldit 4, V. Reyes 4, F. Reyes 4, Morales 3, Flores 2, Isip 0, Gragasin 0.

Ateneo (79) -- Porter 34, Nieto 12, Salandanan 9, Domangcas 6, Adevoso 5, Ebdane 5, Delos Santos 3, Urbina 2, Arada 1, De Guzman 1, Prado 1, Aguirre 0, Fidel 0, Santiago 0, Tupas 0.

Quarterscores: 21-23, 43-38, 62-55, 84-79

Second Game

FEU (97) -- Daa 16, Pre 13, Pasaol 10, Cabonilas 10, Mongcopa 9, Miranda 8, Castillejos 7, Baricaua 6, Felipe 6, Herbito 6, Cabigting 4, Bautista 2, Salangsang 0, Burgos 0, Maierhofer 0, Pascual 0.

UPIS (59) -- Demisana 23, Napalang 12, Valdeavilla 12, Raymundo 5, Melicor 4, Villaverde 3, Jacob 0, Gomez de Liaño 0, Cordero 0.

Quarterscores: 23-16, 45-34, 74-48, 97-59