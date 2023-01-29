Strong Group PH goes 2-0 in Dubai after routing Al Nasr

Strong Group Philippines claimed a second straight win in the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship with a comfortable 93-76 rout of Al Nasr Libya, Saturday at the Al Nasr Club (early Sunday in Manila).

A huge first quarter by Shabazz Muhammad put Strong Group in control, 37-21, and they cruised the rest of the way.

Their lead reached 26 points, 88-62, off a Kevin Quiambao three-pointer midway through the final quarter.

Strong Group had opened their campaign by surviving United Arab Emirates, 91-87, on Friday (late Saturday in Manila). Muhammad had 24 points in that win.

This time around, he poured inn 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting on top of seven rebounds in a 22-minute stint. Renaldo Balkman was a rebound shy of a double-double with 18 points and nine boards, going an efficient 7-of-8 from the field.

Filipino-American guard Sedrick Barefield had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting along with four assists. Justine Baltazar led the locals with 10 points and six boards.

Al Nasr Libya were within nine points, 66-57, with four minutes to go in the third quarter but Strong Group uncorked a 15-2 run to end the period that put the game away, 81-58.

It was all Strong Group from there.

Donte Lamnot led Al Nasr Libya with 22 points and five rebounds.

The Scores

Strong Group PH 93 - Muhammad 26, Balkman 18, Barefield 14, Baltazar 10, Andrade 9, Quiambao 9, Young 3, Lastimosa 3, Lao 1, Gozum 0, Fornilos 0, Cagulangan 0.

Al Nasr Libya 76 - Lamnot 22, Babatond 14, Mbaye 11, Ihmaydah 10, Buzgaiya 9, Mohammed 4, Mohamed 2, Ramadan 2, Aljali 2, Omar 0, Algharabi 0, Alrashedi 0.

Quarters: 37-21, 56-46, 81-58, 93-76.