EJ Obiena claimed his victory of the 2023 season after topping the podium in the Perche en Or event at the Stab Velodrome in Roubaix, France.

The Filipino pole vaulter cleared 5.82-m, a season-best, to claim the top spot ahead of China's Yao Jie (5.75-m).

France's Ethan Cormont completed the podium by clearing 5.65-m, also a season-best effort.

The 27-year-old Obiena had opened the indoor season by placing second in the International Jump Meeting Cottbus in Cottbus, Germany, where he cleared 5.77-m.

