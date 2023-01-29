B.League: Parks helps Nagoya escape Shinshu in OT

Ray Parks Jr. helped the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins extend their winning streak to six games. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. notched another double-double in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' hard-earned 104-96 overtime win over the Shinshu Brave Warriors, Saturday at the Dolphins Arena.

The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay put up 20 points and 13 rebounds in Nagoya, helping them extend their winning streak to six games in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

The Diamond Dolphins improved to 25-8, keeping them squarely in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wright contributed 15 points in Kyoto Hannaryz's slim 80-76 win over the Yokohama B-Corsairs at the Yokohama International Pool.

The Hannaryz improved to 13-20, with Cheick Diallo adding 17 points and eight rebounds.

Also triumphant on Saturday were the Ryukyu Golden Kings, who came away with an 83-74 win over the Gunma Crane Thunders. However, they were still without former University of the Philippines star Carl Tamayo.

However, other Filipinos were on the losing end on Saturday.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes absorbed a 16th straight loss with a 74-68 setback to the Sendai 89ers, dropping their record to 4-29. Ravena had five points, six rebounds, and two assists in the defeat.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix fell short against the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 71-64, in what was their second straight loss. The younger Ravena put up six points, five rebounds, and three assists but couldn't keep the NeoPhoenix from falling to 15-18.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido dropped a ninth straight game, as they were routed by the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 98-76. Ramos had 13 points in the losing effort, with Levanga falling to 7-26.

