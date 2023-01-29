RJ Abarrientos came up big for Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus in their 79-65 victory over the Seoul SK Knights, Sunday at the Ulsan Dongchun Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University star registered 20 points on top of five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block as Ulsan racked up a fifth straight win in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League.

Ulsan pulled away in the fourth quarter, where they out-scored the visiting SK Knights 28-16. They improved to 22-14 in the season.

Gaige Prim finished with a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Phoebus.

In another game, Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers escaped with an 81-80 win over Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom.

But both Filipino imports were silent in the contest, with Gutang providing just two points, three rebounds, and two assists in a six-minute stint.

His team improved to 22-13.

Ildefonso managed just one point and two rebounds as Suwon dropped to 15-20.

Meanwhile, Rhenz Abando was once again inactive, but Anyang KGC still had enough to break the hearts of SJ Belangel and Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 87-85, in overtime.

Junhyeong Byeon put up 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists to lead Anyang. They hiked their record to 24-11 in the season.

Belangel contributed nine points and two steals but the Pegasus lost for the third straight game, and fell to 13-22.